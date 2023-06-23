J6 Political Prisoner Rodney Mistreed Had Feces Tossed into His Cell, Was Denied Food – Today This J6 Prisoner Tells His Story

Rodney wrote a letter to The Gateway Pundit readers below.

********

I thought he shot me and missed. But it was a flash bang. I was cuffed very quickly. Then it hit me it was the FBI. They had an ambulance close by in case I went into cardiac arrest. I think they wanted me to. They thought it was funny how scared I was. They took me to the Marshall’s office in downtown Denver, CO. for questioning. From there, I went to the Douglas County detention center. I was classified as a high-profile prisoner and put in solitary confinement. This was a very difficult time for me. I was in there for 96 days. I struggled mentally. I didn’t understand what they were trying to do to me. Maybe break me mentally.

I thought about ending my life. These were some very dark days for me mentally. I continue to push on one day at a time. I was begging them to let me out into general population. I would get out 2 hours a day to move around and call family. The rest of the time I would read to try to keep my sanity. It was not easy to maintain a good disposition but I managed. All I could do was to tell myself to keep it together day after day. After 96 days in the hole, as they called it, they let me talk to a doctor. I told him how I starting to hear voices telling me to figure out a way to take my life, it was horrible. I never want to go through that again ever. He put me on medication to help with the psychotic thoughts. A couple of weeks later they moved me to general population. What’s relief, being able to talk to people. I got my sanity back and soon after got off the medication. I was still on a 22 hour lock down. After 11 months they moved me to a federal detention center. It was not a good place. It was a very violent facility. It was run by the prisoners. I was there for 11 days. I saw 3 fights, each one was bloody….. I saw 3 (people) stabbed and laying on the floor.

Soon after I traveled to the D.C. jail. When I got there I was in the hole again for 12 days of lock down. This is where an inmate threw human feces and piss in the trap door to my cell. He was very in inhumane towards me. I think the guards were in on it like they directed him to do so. They were very malicious in there. They would skip me on meals and I would complain to no avail. Now I knew the correctional officers were involved. They would not move me to C-2-B with the other J6ers for 11 days. I should have only been in intake for a week.

I went to D.C. for President Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6. I live 60 miles away so I took the commuter train. I got on the train @ 6:30 am. It was full of patriots heading to the rally. I felt full of patriotism like never before. When I got to the ellipse I saw the most people that I have ever seen in one place before , it was surreal. I walked around and looked at all the people until president Trump spoke. What a sight to see. After the speech about 1:00 pm we went to the Capitol. About a 15 minute walk. I was next to a older gentleman in a suit. So I asked him what he thought about all of this. He told me he had been waiting for something like this for a long time. He also told me he was a Navy veteran of 40 years and retired as an admiral. He told me he wrote a book ( The Bigger Picture ) about his take on what was happening in America. He gave me his e-mail address and sent me a copy. His name was Marshall Wood also known as Woody. A very knowledgeable man he was. After a 15 minute walk and talk I had tears in my eyes. Read the book and you will understand.

I never thought in my wildest dreams I would get locked up, have my home raided by the FBI, the loss of all of my belongings, my fiancée, my house, my dog. It was all too much to swallow.

My regards,

Rodney Milstreed