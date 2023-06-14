FEMA to Give $363.8 Million to Non-Federal Entities to Provide Shelter for Illegal Aliens

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the guise of humanitarian concern, has enacted the “Shelter and Services Program,” funneling $363.8 million of taxpayers’ money in the fiscal year 2023 to non-federal entities, claiming to support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the “safe, orderly, and humane release” of illegal immigrants.

“The Shelter and Services Program provides funds to non-federal entities that provide sheltering and other eligible services to noncitizen migrants who have been encountered by the Department of Homeland Security and released from custody while awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings,” FEMA said in the news release.

The program might seem to be a necessary step in addressing the ongoing immigration crisis, a closer look reveals a disconcerting reality. It’s akin to treating the symptoms of a disease rather than the disease itself.

The federal government appears to be pouring resources into managing the influx of immigrants after their arrival rather than investing adequately in preventive measures to address the root of the immigration issue.

Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) analysis shows over 5.5 million illegal aliens have crossed our borders since Biden took office.

“Some 2.7 million migrants—those who illegally entered or were otherwise inadmissible at a port of entry—were encountered at our borders in FY 2022, bringing the total under President Biden to a whopping 5.5 million. One thing is clear: These record-breaking numbers are a direct consequence of open-borders policies implemented by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the person who appointed him, President Joe Biden,” charged Stein.

Facilitating the crisis seems like a blatant admission of guilt, the acknowledgment of an avoidable disaster that has not only jeopardized the country’s national security but has also placed a significant strain on public resources. This does not reflect an administration working in the best interests of its citizens.

The fact that FEMA claims the funds will be used to “offset allowable costs incurred for services associated with noncitizen migrant arrivals in their communities” misses the larger point. It is a band-aid solution for a problem requiring surgery.

Effective immigration policy should focus on reforming the system rather than simply responding to problems as they arise. The Biden regime, unfortunately, does more of the latter and less of the former.