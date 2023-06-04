Feds on Parade: Patriot Front Wannabees the Aryan Freedom Network Brings Out the Confederate Flag for Saturday’s Texas Protest

by

The Aryan Freedom Network was out on Saturday in Centreville, Texas outside a farmer’s market.

The boys wore camo pants for the Texas outing and carried Confederate flags with them. The group was wearing masks. This is a typical look stolen from the fed-infested Patriot Front group in their recent outings.

The masked members told reporter Rusty Surette that they went on on Saturday to commemorate the one year anniversary of the horrible deaths four children and their grandfather by Gonzalo Lopez.

The protesters were chanting, “Seig Heil!” and “White Power!”

The Aryan Freedom Network is based in Texas and allegedly has chapters in several states. You group and its leadership is likely heavily infested with feds. It’s what they do.

Jim Hoft
