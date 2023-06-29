Feds Charge Investors in Trump’s Truth Social with Insider Trading

The Feds charged investors in Trump’s Truth Social with insider trading.

“Three people have been charged with illegally trading shares in a shell company that later announced plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media venture, Trump Media Technology Group,” CNBC reported.

Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman, and Bruce Garelick are accused of pocketing $22 million in profits from insider trading, the DOJ said.

President Trump was not accused of any wrongdoing.

