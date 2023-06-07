FBI Exposed: How the Bureau is helping the CCP by Persecuting Guo Wengui (Miles Guo)

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Kelly John Walker

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is out of control.

And corrupt.

And—whereas J6 turned into a limited riot with only some of those involved guilty of breaking specific laws—it was not an insurrection or an insurgency. The FBI, however, has orchestrated an insurgency against the government that was formed of, for and by the People. Despite what the Legacy Media breathlessly claims, there was no January 6 “Insurrection.”

“Of the hundreds of ‘Capitol Breach Cases’ listed at the Justice Department’s prosecution page, not one defendant is charged with insurrection under 18 U.S.C. 2383,” noted a 2022 Wall Street Journal article. “That’s because insurrection is a legal term with specific elements.”

“The events of Jan. 6 also fail to meet the dictionary definition of insurrection, which Merriam-Webster defines as ‘an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.’ A usage note adds that the term implies ‘an armed uprising that quickly fails or succeeds.’ A closely related term, ‘insurgency,’ is ‘a condition of revolt against a government that is less than an organized revolution and that is not recognized as a belligerency.’”

So why has the government devoted so much time and effort to pursuing citizens, while turning a blind eye to the true insurgency slow rolling through the DOJ?

The specific acts of insurgency (bordering on insurrection) perpetrated by chiefs of the FBI and those rank-and-file agents willing to carry out unlawful orders are legion. They are so numerous, egregious, and corrupt, that any reasonable American must cast a skeptical eye on a number of recent actions by the agency.

How can we expect justice from a Justice Department that is perpetrating the crimes?

Why is the government going after citizens, whistleblowers, and even anti-CCP dissidents like Miles Guo (Guo Wengui) and Yvette Wang, while seemingly giving the DOJ/FBI a pass?

Because they ARE the government. Instead of being accountable to the People and the “Law of the Land” (notice this is not the “Law of the Government”), the permanent administration which some call the “shadow state” uses the law of the People against the People. How can we expect justice from a Justice Department that is perpetrating the crimes?

The FBI—as a subset of and in concert with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)—has been politically weaponized against free and fair elections, free speech, whistleblower protections, and legitimate dissent by the People. Their power to destroy the lives of anyone dissenting is nearly unlimited—and that cannot be allowed to stand, or the United States of America is no longer a representative republic.

All evidence suggests We the People are suffering under the systemic rot, corruption, and weaponization of those very critical institutions in which we can least afford it

Special Counsel John Durham’s report pulled back the curtain to reveal shocking details about what we already suspected about our national security and law enforcement apparatus. In a concise but descriptive manner, Benjamin Weingarten wrote for The Epoch Times, “All evidence suggests We the People are suffering under the systemic rot, corruption, and weaponization of those very critical institutions in which we can least afford it.”

Among these heinous acts perpetrated by the FBI, Weingarten enumerates:

“A presumption of guilt the government hoped would prove justified” (see also, “Presumed Guilty”).

“…despite developing reams of exculpatory evidence, which they ignored from the start.” (see also, “Exculpatory Evidence: Is Miles Guo Being Denied Due Process?”)

“It relatedly ‘discounted or willfully ignored’ a bevy of items constituting ‘material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia’—that is, it acted with complete willful blindness to the truth.

“Double standard treatment.” (See also, “Unequal Before the Law.”)

“How can one expect ‘a renewed fidelity to the [rules of] old,’ as Durham advocates for,” asks Weingarten, “if those who flout those rules never pay a price for it?”

“The People are the only legitimate fountain of power.” -James Madison

The definition of insurgency comes into play when an agency refuses to answer to the representatives of the People. For as Founding Father, close friend of Thomas Jefferson, and co-author of The Federalist Papers, James Madison wrote, “The People are the only legitimate fountain of power.”

By ignoring subpoenas from the Peoples’ House, by “declining to participate” in the investigation ordered under Durham, the FBI and related agencies have made themselves illegitimate. They forget that any power they have is vested in them by the People, and if they will not answer to the People, the People need not answer to them. For, our form of government is a social contract. As a society we vest our collective power into our elected representatives, who are obliged to answer to their constituents. The People, via the States of the Union, contracted certain limited authorities to an Executive Branch, tasked with carrying out the will of the collective of states.

The FBI doesn’t just act as if they are above the Law; they act as if they ARE the law!

The DOJ (including the FBI, SEC, and others) is NOT part and parcel of the social contract we call the U.S. Constitution. They are, one might say, subcontracted to carry out the delegated duties of the Executive Branch on behalf of the States, which ultimately are supposed to serve the citizens.

But these “subcontracted agencies” have broken that contract, multiple times. Not only are they derelict in duty, but they’ve also committed egregious breaches on contract and broken the Law of the Land again and again—even against the very Executive Branch that delegated authority to them. The FBI doesn’t just act as if they are above the Law; they act as if they ARE the law!

In but one recent example, the FBI refused to respond to a letter James Comer and House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) sent on April 24. The letter, sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, requested information on the Chinese regime’s clandestine “police stations” in the United States, including New York City.

(The DOJ released these Chinese spies on bail, while refusing bail for their nemesis and pro-American dissident, Miles Guo. Supposedly, an anti-CCP asylum seeker is more of a flight risk than men caught serving as unregistered agents of the CCP. This is exactly backward and an abuse of our Justice System.)

“The Comey FBI failed to follow its mission to uphold the fidelity of the law.”

“This report was tough as you get,” Jim Jordan told Sean Hannity. “It said the Comey FBI failed to follow its mission to uphold fidelity to the law. Think about that—failed to follow the law is what it found. No evidence. No predicate. No evidence whatsoever to start this investigation, and then they talked about a trusted source who came and said, hey, this really looks like it’s the Clinton campaign making it up to go after President Trump and dismissed that evidence and went after him nonetheless. That’s how bad this is. That’s what this report shows. And the only way we can hold them accountable is by going after the one thing that everybody cares about—the money. We have to look at the appropriations. That’s the only leverage we ultimately have in Congress. We have to look at the power of the purse if we are ever going to get control of these agencies who did this not just once but multiple times.”

“The FBI knew the allegations were baseless and lacked evidence, yet it proceeded with the operation.”

The congressman—who chairs the Committee on the Judiciary, the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability—underscored that the FBI knew the allegations were baseless and lacked evidence, yet it proceeded with the operation, subjecting the country to an unnecessary ordeal.

“The report’s very clear in the executive summary,” Jordan said. “No evidence whatsoever to commence this operation—to commence Crossfire Hurricane. They had none. They did it anyway. They put our country through it. That is the true threat to democracy we face today, when entities and agencies in our government behave like this FBI did.”

The “Shadow State”/Legacy Media insurgency has displayed this same pattern of unchecked corruption in the cases of Miles Guo and Yvette Wang.

Jordan has criticized the media and Big Tech for amplifying these false narratives while discrediting those who seek to scrutinize their veracity. And this pattern of behavior isn’t isolated to Trump. The “Shadow State”/Legacy Media insurgency has displayed this same pattern of unchecked corruption in the cases of Miles Guo and Yvette Wang. They amplify “false narratives while discrediting those who seek to scrutinize their veracity,” as Pearson put it.

“They attack you, and the press is so eager to do that,” said Jordan. “And then ultimately, in the end, the one thing that is always proven right is, we were right about it all along.

“The only thing we had wrong is,” added Jordan, “in both situations, it was worse than we thought.”

Considering the confirmed insurgency within the DOJ, the People’s House MUST demand the immediate release of Miles Guo and Yvette Wang under reasonable bail, grant amnesty to school parents who were demonstrably targeted by the DOJ and stop funding the insurgency currently usurping the power that belongs to the People of the United States of America.

Kelly John Walker is an American statesman, writer, branding professional, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of FreedomTalk, host of FreedomTalk TV, and a freelance writer.