FBI and DHS Used Foreign National Convicted Pedophile to Catch Murder for Hire Suspect

An exclusive report from Forbes uncovered that the FBI used a Department of Homeland Security source who was previously convicted of a “child sexual abuse material crime.”

In the investigative report, it was revealed a woman by the name of Julia Coda who went by the online name Bonfire was arrested after she allegedly went on a dark web hitman-for-hire-site to offer thousands to anyone willing to murder a Louisiana man who Coda believed kidnapped her late sister’s daughter.

Unknown to Coda at the time, the site was a scam that took people’s money and also fed details to federal investigators.

A search warrant obtained by Forbes which led to Coda’s arrest revealed the government received evidence from a DHS source from a foreign national who is a convicted pedophile.

In the warrant, however, it makes no mention of the DHS source being previously convicted of having child exploitation materials but rather they simply label the source as an “HSI Source.”

