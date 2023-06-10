‘Fastest Girl in Connecticut’ Sues the State After Losing to a Biological Male

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2020 that three female high school athletes had filed a federal lawsuit to prevent transgender students from competing in girls’ sports against them.
The girls behind the lawsuit argue that the biological male students prevent them from obtaining track titles and scholarship opportunities.
The girls are Selina Soule, a senior at Glastonbury High School, Chelsea Mitchell, a senior at Canton High School and Alanna Smith, a sophomore at Danbury High School. They are being assisted with their lawsuit by the conservative nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom. The suit names the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the boards of education in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury.
However, in 2022, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against women and affirmed a policy allowing transgender students to compete on girls’ teams.
Chelsea Mitchell, 20, who calls herself “the fastest girl in Connecticut,” is now again suing to overturn the rules in her home state.
“At the end of the day, this is just about fairness,” Chelsea Mitchell told the New York Post. “This is about biology.”
The outlet reported:
Mitchell is teaming up with fellow Connecticut residents Selina Soule, 20, Ashley Nicoletti, 19, and Alanna Smith, 19, who ran high school track in the state at the same time she did.
The four are suing the Connecticut Association of Schools and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, seeking to overturn a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in accordance with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.
Today, Mitchell is running track as a college senior (she declined to disclose where she goes to school for privacy reasons), but she said she’ll never know how the dings to her record impacted her recruitment and scholarship prospects.
On June 6, her argument will be reheard before the full Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City after a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit ruled against it in December.
“We’re hopeful that the court will declare that this Connecticut policy violates Title IX,” said Mitchell’s lawyer Matt Sharp of Alliance Defending Freedom. “We’re asking for the court to recognize the damage done to Chelsea and the other athletes and to restore their record and the credit that they rightfully worked hard to earn.”