‘Fastest Girl in Connecticut’ Sues the State After Losing to a Biological Male

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2020 that three female high school athletes had filed a federal lawsuit to prevent transgender students from competing in girls’ sports against them.

The girls behind the lawsuit argue that the biological male students prevent them from obtaining track titles and scholarship opportunities.

The girls are Selina Soule, a senior at Glastonbury High School, Chelsea Mitchell, a senior at Canton High School and Alanna Smith, a sophomore at Danbury High School. They are being assisted with their lawsuit by the conservative nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom. The suit names the Connecticut Association of Schools-Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the boards of education in Bloomfield, Cromwell, Glastonbury, Canton and Danbury.

However, in 2022, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against women and affirmed a policy allowing transgender students to compete on girls’ teams.

Chelsea Mitchell, 20, who calls herself “the fastest girl in Connecticut,” is now again suing to overturn the rules in her home state.

“At the end of the day, this is just about fairness,” Chelsea Mitchell told the New York Post. “This is about biology.”

The outlet reported: