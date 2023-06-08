Fast and Furious Star Says Hollywood is “Normalizing the Devil”

Tyrese Gibson, who has starred in several hit movies for the Fast and Furious franchise, has gone viral after he stated in a recent interview that Hollywood is trying to “normalize the devil.”

While promoting Fast and Furious X, Gibson told Big Boy in a radio interview “As much as I’m supposed to be promoting this movie and my album, I feel like we’re in competition right now because they are trying to normalize the devil.”

Gibson continued “The devil is on the main stage at award shows and in every video.”

The award winning actor and music artist also noted in the interview that devil worshippers used to hide in secret but now they are practicing evil right in the open.

Gibson statements are spot on.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on numerous occasions of Hollywood producers mainstreaming satanic performances during awards shows such as the Grammy’s.

