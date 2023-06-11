Fake News Freak-Out! Jim Jordan’s Truth Bombs Force CNN’s Dana Bash to Cut Him Off

Jim Jordan came in HOT today on CNN.

Jordan is the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Weaponization Committee.

On Sunday Jordan was firing off so many truth bombs that CNN host Dana Bash was forced to cut him off.

The hacks at CNN can’t allow their audience to be exposed to too much truth.

Jim Jordan: This is so political in 2016. I mean, every election we’ve now seen this, Dana. In 2016, it was a dossier that they used. They knew it was false. They used it to go get a warrant to spy on his campaign. In 2018, it was the Mueller investigation. Dana Bash: OK, let me just stop… Jim Jordan: In 2020 it was the story with the 51 intel officers… Dana Bash: Let me stop you right there, sir. First of all, I want to go back to just one of the things that you said… Jim Jordan: And now they indict him.

The fake news counts on Americans being misled and information being withheld. They can’t allow Americans to hear the entire story.

What a joke.

Via The Storm Has Arrived:

