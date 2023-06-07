Exclusive Report: Fox Bans Judge Jeanine from Christian News Show That Attacked Voting Machines

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro pulled out of a Christian commentary show, “Flashpoint,” event, which was slated to take place in Ohio this week.

The show’s host Gene Bailey told The Western Journal that Fox News apparently made Pirro withdraw from the “Flashpoint Live” event being held at the Faith Life Church in New Albany on Thursday and Friday.

The registration site for the gathering still shows Pirro speaking at a Friday morning session and taking part in a signing afterwards for her new book, “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic.”

Who’s ready for a tent revival?!@FaithLifeChurch, & the FlashPoint Team is so excited & ready. This past Saturday, the 2,500 seat tent was put up by over 40 Faith Life Church volunteers who are exited to see YOU this Thursday! Go to https://t.co/232nhPWZX2 for more event info! pic.twitter.com/2Cn39oheZZ — FlashPoint Army (@flashpointarmy) June 5, 2023

“We’re surprised after all promotion that she’s pulling out, especially after having been on the program last week,” Bailey said.

“We’ve been announcing her appearance, and the promotion’s been out there for a while. Suddenly this morning, they informed us she would not be able to attend, and I’m awaiting Fox News for comment,” he added.

The Western Journal also reached out to Fox to comment for this story but did not immediately receive a response.

On “Flashpoint” last Tuesday, Pirro sounded excited about participating in this week’s event, saying with a big smile, “I’m looking forward to it.”

Others slated to participate at the New Albany event include show regulars Christian speaker Lance Wallnau, Pastor Hank Kunneman, Patriot Academy founder Rick Green, Western Journal founder Floyd Brown and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Additionally, actor Jim Caviezel and activist Tim Ballard will be on hand to talk about their film, “Sound of Freedom,” a story about rescuing children from human trafficking.

Are you ready to learn how to take our country back? The first step is that America needs YOU to get equipped, trained up & involved, join us at #FlashPoint LIVE Truth & Freedom Tour in New Albany, OH THIS week; Thur, 6/8 & Fri, 6/9 at @FaithLifeChurch.

⁰https://t.co/232nhPWZX2 pic.twitter.com/NjFoA0d7tg — FlashPoint Army (@flashpointarmy) June 5, 2023

Lindell told The Western Journal that Pirro apparently being forced to pull out of the event is not too shocking.

He suggested the move likely has to do with opinions expressed by “Flashpoint” panelists, including show host Bailey, questioning the integrity of the 2020 election.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all. Fox News made a dirty deal [over voting machines],” Lindell said.

“It’s very public that Tucker [Carlson] was part of the deal … to silence his voice, and Fox News, I’m sure, has told Jeanine that she can’t go on ‘Flashpoint’ because of the content of ‘Flashpoint’ and that they’re standing for the truth.”

In April, Fox News settled a lawsuit over election integrity for a reported $787.5 million, and according Variety, Carlson learned through a Fox Corp board member that his removal from the air was a condition of the settlement.

Fox News denied this was the case.

