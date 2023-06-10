EVIL: New California Bill Charges Parents with Child Abuse for Refusing to “Affirm” Their Kid’s Gender Identity – Bill Co-Author Once Led Successful Effort to Lower Criminal Penalties for Knowingly Spreading HIV

Parents in California should seriously think about leaving now. The state is on the cusp of enacting an evil piece of legislation co-authored by a childless individual who once successfully led an effort to lower criminal penalties for knowingly spreading HIV.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday that a newly revised bill (A.B. 957) advancing through the legislature would penalize parents for refusing to “affirm” their child’s gender identity. This would be punished as a violation of the “health, safety, and welfare of the child” within the state’s family code.

A.B. 957 originally passed the California State Assembly back on May 3. As the Daily Signal reported on Friday, Assembly Member Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, wrote the bill and introduced it on Feb. 14.

But the State Senator Scott Wiener, a CHILDLESS man who co-authored the legislation, amended it in California’s State Senate on June 6.

The Signal explains how the shift happened:

Originally, AB 957 required courts to consider whether a child’s parents were “gender-affirming” in custody cases. Wiener’s amendment completely rewrites California’s standard of child care. AB 957 post-amendment “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child,” altering the definition and application of the entire California Family Code.

The Signal explains that this gives corrupt California courts total authority to remove a child from his or her parents’ home if parents object to the radical left’s LGBTQ ideological agenda.

But this is not the most sinister part of the bill, though. Conservative activist Greg Price notes that parents could be charged with child abuse, a criminal penalty, if they so much as object to their child’s preferred pronouns.

A California bill AB957 was just amended to add "a parent's affirmation of the child's gender identity" as part of the "health, safety, and welfare of the child" in the state's Family Code. If parents disapprove of their child's gender transition, and say a teacher or lgbt… pic.twitter.com/YyaHLoSHFk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2023

So not only can parents lose their children to a kangaroo court, they could go to jail for simply for not going along with their kid’s warped version of basic biology.

The Free Beacon notes the legislation “makes no distinctions regarding the age of a child, how long a child has identified as transgender, or affirmation of social transition versus medical sex-change treatments.”

Wiener, the man who wants to rip your children away from you, has been conducting a war on California families and endangering the broader public for years.

The Free Beacon notes Wiener is simultaneously advancing a separate bill that would require foster parents to promise to “affirm” trans-identifying children. He also introduced a law in 2022 which would make California a so-called haven where out-of-state children undergo gender reassignment surgery without their parents’ permission.

Wiener’s most infamous authored piece of legislation came back in 2017, however. The vile man succeeded in his effort to lower the penalty for knowingly spreading HIV to sexual partners from a felony to a misdemeanor.

In Wiener’s America, people can spread a deadly disease with minimal consequences while parents lose their kids and face charges for telling them the truth.

One day his version may become reality. There is an old saying that as California goes, so goes the nation.