Even CNN Acknowledges Impact Of Boycotts On Woke Corporations — “The Pressure Is Working On The C-Suites – They Are Pulling Back”

The boycotts of woke corporations are working – even CNN is now acknowledging their power.
Of course, most of what CNN says is gaslighting about “inclusion” and how bad the right wing is.
But some truth comes out in this segment — watch (transcript of highlights below):
"Inclusion is good, and they know that, but they are trying to figure out how do you navigate like Target or Bud Light when you have so many people online are demanding that you boycott a product simply for being inclusive?"@ChristineRomans on GOP culture wars: pic.twitter.com/ixsJSkcnyt
— CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) June 19, 2023
From the video:
Christine Romans: . . . I think it caught the C-Suites by surprise, this right wing culture warrior movement. Inclusion has always been good business for these companies. Their employees want it, their customers want it. It’s always been, uh, a good business. And on earnings calls for years, you’ve heard these CEOs and CFOs talk about inclusion, uh, diversity and equity and inclusion, and all of a sudden they’re a little bit quieter about that because they’re seeing these instances where their brand has been pillared for being inclusive. And so they’re trying to figure out how to tread this water.
Ron Brownstein: You know, these boycotts have to be seen, I think, as part of a broader movement. I mean, the Red States in many ways are building a nation within a nation on all sorts of issues . . . these companies, much as they wanna stay out of it, ultimately have to decide are they going to embrace the changing America, or they’re going to embrace this effort to, in effect, make America great again by going back to older rules and older values.
Christine Romans: . . . How you respond by not giving in to the right wing attack mob, but acknowledging, you know, your position. I think that’s for C-Suites, that’s what they’ve gotta figure out. The rapid response for the communications teams has gotta be better. You could lose either way . . .
Ron Brownstein: The pressure is working on the C-suites — they’re pulling back.
The boycotts are working.
Because enough conservatives have decided we aren’t buying from woke corporations anymore.
But where should conservatives buy what we need?
We should always buy local and support our neighbors when we can — but what about buying things we can’t find locally?
Fortunately, a company already has many products that can replace the brands sold by woke corporations — and this company isn’t woke.
This company is:
— a family-owned manufacturer
— provides non-toxic products for every area of your home
— supports American jobs and families
— is committed to making their products in the USA
Not only that, but they’ve been doing it for over 35 years!
In fact, reports are that their founder was once on Barack Obama’s “Most Dangerous Conservatives” list.
So….why haven’t you heard of them?
Because they do ZERO mainstream advertising.
They stay off the radar — and find new customers through personal invitations only.
If you’d like to find out more and get a FREE personal invite, go to the “Patriot Switch” website by clicking here! (plus, ordering through this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit)
We can’t promise you you’ll get a call immediately, but you will be in the queue!
Instead of sending your money to woke corporations, you can shop at a pro-America, freedom-loving, American designer, manufacturer and shipper of all the stuff you buy each month!
Oh, and people say the products are BETTER and often CHEAPER!
Here’s what their customers say:
“We love the store and shop there monthly for all our household needs! We especially love their nutritional products. My wife and I are in our 50’s and have never felt healthier and full of energy!“ – Eddie
“So far there are only a few items out of over 400 I can’t use. This is a miracle. Customer Service is outstanding. Like the way things used to be in America. I look forward to shopping & can’t even wait the full month.” – Missy
“I’m highly allergic to synthetic fragrance so buying “clean” products has always been nerve racking for me because you just never know how honest a company is with their ingredients. I can attest that this company is exactly who they say they are! About as clean and honest as it gets!” – Megg