Eric Adams Criticizes BLM in Wake of Juneteenth Violence: “One of the Deadliest Days in Our City” (VIDEO)

Oh, the irony! New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave BLM a reality check following a brutal Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth – the day intended to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans – ironically, also marked one of the deadliest days so far in 2023 in New York City. You’d think a celebration of freedom and liberty would inspire a day of peace, but no, it was more akin to a Quentin Tarantino movie – a bloodbath.

“Juneteenth was our celebration of emancipation and the end of slavery. That was one of the most deadly days in our city,” said Mayor Adams during press conference.

“Ten shootings, I think. Six homicides. A 16-year-old boy shot in the head. Close range.”

You’d expect an uproar, a wave of outcry against this violence that’s desecrated a day of freedom. Instead, crickets from the staunch anti-police activists or the very vocal Black Lives Matter movement.

“You know, we have to be honest about this,” Adams said. “You know what’s interesting? All those anti-police folks didn’t raise their voice at all, Black Lives Matter.”

Black lives matter when innocent people are shot on our streets. And I’m not going to continue to remain silent,” Adams said.

WATCH: