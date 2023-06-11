ERASING HISTORY: Statue of Revolutionary War Hero Removed From City Hall in Albany, NY (VIDEO)

Do you remember a few years back, when the left started targeting historic statues for removal from public sight and even destruction in some cases?

At the time, people on the left insisted that it was just about Confederate statues. That was a lie.

In 2021, New York City removed a statue of Theodore Roosevelt from the Natural History Museum.

Now, the city hall in Albany, NY has removed a statue of Philip Schuyler, a Revolutionary War hero and the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton.

The people behind this move claim it was because Schuyler owned slaves, but that is nothing more than a progressive excuse to tear down American symbols. That argument is straight off of a liberal college campus.

The New York Post reports:

Century-old statue of Revolutionary War hero removed in NY over slavery A nearly century-old statue of the Revolutionary War hero Gen. Philip Schuyler — one of Albany’s largest slave owners — was removed from outside city hall in the state capitol Saturday morning. A moving crew took nearly three hours to haul the statue off its base and load it onto a trailer. It’s now destined for an undisclosed storage facility until the city can decide what to do with it. The removal cost about $40,000, according to NewsChannel 13 Albany. The nine-foot depiction of Schuyler — who was a New York senator and the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton — may also contain a time capsule with maps, coins, and other knick-knacks dating from its unveiling in 1925, the Albany Times Union reported. Despite his prominence in American history, Schuyler came in for criticism after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent riots carried out around the country in 2020.

See the video below:

Breaking – statue of Gen Philip Schuyler removed from outside Albany City Hall and driven away to be put into storage @WNYT pic.twitter.com/AXqZBYcpCY — Subrina Dhammi (@SubrinaDhammi) June 10, 2023

The point is completely lost on the left:

If it weren't for Philip Schuyler, the statue out front would be of our king. https://t.co/8Pd08l1HzD — Patrick Henry's Ghost 2.0 (@pissed_pat) June 10, 2023

Oh, no! He owned slaves! We must take down his statute to destroy your history and to improve our perpetually offended, excuse-making, miserable lives. Century-old statue of Revolutionary War hero Gen. Philip Schuyler removed in NY over slavery. https://t.co/4GOBxe3O71 — Palmetto State Conservative 🇺🇸🐊 (@PStConservative) June 10, 2023

Elihu Yale, the founder of Yale University, was directly involved in the slave trade, but no one is trying to cancel him. Isn’t that strange?