EPIC! ULTRA MAGA PARTY PRESENTS: The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson Confronting Katie Hobbs on Election Fraud (VIDEO)

Katie Hobbs dodges questions by Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson via Ultra MAGA Party

On Wednesday Katie Hobbs refused to answer questions from The Gateway Pundit regarding the stolen midterm election including new evidence of fraudulent signature verification in the election that she oversaw as Secretary of State.

Hobbs, while wearing a leg cast, held a press conference earlier “to give an update on Arizona’s water resources and highlight new investments toward securing the state’s water future” with Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.

After giving a scripted speech to the press, Hobbs took questions about Arizona’s water and other issues but refused to answer TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson’s questions about the election that a majority of Arizonans believe was rigged with broken voting machines and signature verification fraud and the ongoing election lawsuits.

Hobbs was Secretary of State when the machines shut down on Election Day forcing thousands to miss voting in the general election. Her office also approved hundreds of thousands of ballots with mismatched signatures. It helps to be in charge of elections when you’re running for higher office in Arizona.

Watch Jordan Conradson in action on ULTRA MAGA PARTY!

This is why the Arizona Democrats and RINOs do not want Jordan Conradson and The Gateway Pundit in the press room.
Too bad for them.

MAJOR NEWS: The Gateway Pundit Wins Historic First Amendment Lawsuit, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Agrees to Settlement

