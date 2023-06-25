EPIC! Trump Reads Hunter Biden’s Threatening WhatsApp Message to Chinese Business Associate at Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday evening spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington DC.

Trump read Hunter Biden’s threatening WhatsApp messages to a Chinese business associate.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a devastating report detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

Gary Shapely, one IRS whistleblower, revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

Trump read Hunter’s threatening text during Saturday night’s speech.

“Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in the history of our country, by far. Just two days ago, a very respected IRS whistleblower revealed that Crooked Joe sat in a room while his son, Hunter, messaged a Chinese Communist Party Official,” Trump said.

In reading Hunter’s text, Trump said, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

“Can you imagine the newspapers not reporting this? Not a word of it in any of ’em!” Trump said.

Trump continued, “Within ten days, the Bidens got $5.1 million from China for absolutely no reason.”

WATCH: