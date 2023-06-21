Entitled Illegal Aliens Set Up an Occupy-Style Camp at Palais Royal in Paris with NGO Assistance Demanding Free Housing – Police Respond (VIDEO)

(Source: Utopia 56)

Hundreds of entitled illegal aliens have set up an Occupy-style camp at the Palais Royal in Paris, using free tents provided by an NGO to protest the French government’s refusal to provide them with free shelter., Le Parisien reported.

According to Utopia 56, an organization that helps exiled people and people on the street in France, approximately 450 “adolescents in distress” peacefully occupy the Place du Palais Royal, opposite the Council of State, to “break the silence of the State and demand immediate shelter.”

Utopia 56 criticized the French government for allegedly disregarding the pleas of these entitled illegal immigrants.

“For 77 days, more than 700 young people who have come to find refuge in France have been surviving on the ground, without running water or electricity, in a disused school in the 16th arrondissement of Paris,” according to the organization’s press release.

“Despite the urgency of the situation, despite the threat of far-right groups a request for medical evacuation by the Regional Health Agency and more than thirty alerts issued to institutions, neither the Government nor the prefecture of Île-de-France, nor the town hall of Paris responded to the calls for help from these young people. This is why associations and young people have decided to moveto the Place du Palais Royal, opposite the Council of State and to stay there until decent accommodation solutions are offered to them.”

Tensions between law enforcement and the occupants of the square emerged during the demonstration.

Clashes between the police and the demonstrators started around 9 p.m. when law enforcement attempted to force the illegal immigrants out of their tents.

According to the organization, more than 20 illegal aliens were arrested as authorities cleared out tents.

The evacuation continued, escalating tensions between the police and the illegal immigrants.

The police deployed tear gas and conducted arbitrary removals of young individuals and volunteers, arresting over thirty people. Additionally, two young individuals reportedly experienced health issues during the events.

Following the escalation of tension, the square was eventually cleared, leaving the individuals without accommodation. As a result, some of them were forced to wander the streets of Paris.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

