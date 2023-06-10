“Enjoy Your Cats!”- Woke, Entitled Female Gets Destroyed After Whining that She Cannot Find a Masculine Man Who is Not Conservative (VIDEO)

A woke female Tiktok user went viral after posting a video whining she cannot find a masculine man who is “not conservative” and got destroyed in the comments section.

As the Daily Mail reported Thursday, Los Angeles-based TikTok user @ms_petch went on Tiktok last week and started venting to her 35,000+ followers about her hapless dating life.

In her video, she wondered why she could not find liberal man who’s “willing to play the more traditional masculine role in the relationship.”

She notes that the only manly men she has ever dated are conservative and this creates a dilemma for her.

The woman hates the idea of compromising her “moral values” just to find a date but longs for someone to take care of her.

You know, one of the saddest realizations I recently was that as a liberal woman it is really had to find a man who’s willing to play the more masculine traditional role in the relationship in today’s day and age who is not a conservative. A man who wants to pay on the first date, a man who wants to open your door, who has that want and desire to take care of you and to provide who is not a conservative. And obviously as a liberal woman I do want to be respected as independent and I do want to have my own autonomy in the relationship. And no be confined or conform to the traditional female homemaker childbearing role. Most of the men that I have dated who do have that more natural provider masculinity about them are normally conservative. So I really do not know what to do because I do not want to compromise my morals and values just to find a man but I am asking how I can have my cake and eat it too.

