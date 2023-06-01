More Deep State Election Interference: Biden’s DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Gov. Jim Justice’s Son a Month after Governor Announces His Run Against Joe Manchin

More election interference from the Department of Justice–

Until these lawless partisans are held to account their criminal conduct targeting American conservatives will continue.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, announced his run for US Senator in late April.

Justice formally announced his campaign in April at The Greenbrier in Sulpher Springs, according to a report from Politico.

According to the report, Justice was “heavily recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and has been in contact with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

McConnell has made it clear that he intends to endorse the governor.

Gov. Justice will face off against Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary. Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have already endorsed the state representative.

“I’m proud to endorse Alex Mooney for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia,” Cruz said in his endorsement on Friday. “Alex is a friend, he’s a fighter and a strong conservative who will ferociously defend the Second Amendment, be a champion for American energy, prioritize bringing jobs to West Virginia, and faithfully and aggressively represent the values of the Mountain State in the Senate.”

Mooney is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and is largely considered more right-wing than Justice. The governor was elected as a Democrat before he switched parties.

Already Justice was up 22 points on Democrat Joe Manchin who allowed the state to lose thousands of energy jobs during his tenure.

Then this happened.

On Wednesday the Biden DOJ announced they filed criminal charges against Governor Jim Justice’s son.

It appears, like with President Trump, they’re going to use lawfare to rid him from the race!

Western Journal reported: