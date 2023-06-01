More Deep State Election Interference: Biden’s DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Gov. Jim Justice’s Son a Month after Governor Announces His Run Against Joe Manchin

More election interference from the Department of Justice–
Until these lawless partisans are held to account their criminal conduct targeting American conservatives will continue.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, announced his run for US Senator in late April.
Justice formally announced his campaign in April at The Greenbrier in Sulpher Springs, according to a report from Politico.
According to the report, Justice was “heavily recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and has been in contact with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”
McConnell has made it clear that he intends to endorse the governor.
Gov. Justice will face off against Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary. Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have already endorsed the state representative.
“I’m proud to endorse Alex Mooney for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia,” Cruz said in his endorsement on Friday. “Alex is a friend, he’s a fighter and a strong conservative who will ferociously defend the Second Amendment, be a champion for American energy, prioritize bringing jobs to West Virginia, and faithfully and aggressively represent the values of the Mountain State in the Senate.”
Mooney is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and is largely considered more right-wing than Justice. The governor was elected as a Democrat before he switched parties.
Already Justice was up 22 points on Democrat Joe Manchin who allowed the state to lose thousands of energy jobs during his tenure.
Then this happened.
On Wednesday the Biden DOJ announced they filed criminal charges against Governor Jim Justice’s son.
It appears, like with President Trump, they’re going to use lawfare to rid him from the race!
Western Journal reported:
The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that it filed a lawsuit against Republican West Virginia Gov. and Sen. candidate Jim Justice’s son, along with 13 coal companies he owns or operates, for unpaid civil penalties.
For the past five years, James C. Justice III’s coal companies have “violated their legal obligations under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977,” the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, reads.
The Department of the Interior Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement cited Justice on over 130 violations between 2018 and 2022 and issued 50 cessation orders to the companies, according to a DOJ news release.
“Our environmental laws serve to protect communities against adverse effects of industrial activities including surface coal mining operations,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement, according to the release.