Election Integrity for Wisconsin: In a Stunning Move, Wisconsin Republicans Vote to Start the Removal Process of Administrator of Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis
Less than 15 hours after Wisconsin Democrats openly defied state election law on the Wisconsin Election Commission to ignore state election law the Wisconsin Republican-controlled State Senate voted late Wednesday night, June 28th, to start the process of removing the Administrator of Elections Meagan Wolfe with a party line passage of Senate Resolution 3.
The approved resolution will now be sent to the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection for a hearing.
Once the committee hearing is complete, an Executive Session for the committee will be scheduled to vote. Then the bill will be sent to the Senate Floor for a full vote with the probability of an Extraordinary Session of the Senate being called that does not require the approval of the governor’s office.
The governor’s office cannot veto the action of the State Senate.
Hopefully, this process will be completed before the end of July.
The progressive liberal Democrats thought they had pulled a fast one on Wisconsin voters with their shameful behavior by abdicating their responsibility to make a recommendation on the Administrator position that has the current 4-year term expiring on July 1, 2023, by keeping the current administrator in place indefinitely by daring anyone to sue them.
The progressive liberal Democrats have already threatened to sue the Republican State Senate for simply following state election law.
Of course, Wisconsin taxpayers will have to cover the legal costs for the childish antics of the progressive liberal Democrats to use the courts to find ways to get around the law when they don’t get their way.
Apparently, Senate Republicans had finally had enough of being insulted by the state Democrats and exercised their legal, statutory and legislative authority to move the appointment of an Administrator for elections forward as prescribed in State Statute 15.61.
The failures of the administration of elections under the current leadership is well documented. Their actions may have affected the outcome of an election, supposedly decided by 20,682 votes in 2020, with a few of the following well-documented reports on election fraud and mismanagement of elections:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision of July 8, 2022, ruling that the 2020 Presidential election results are illegitimate due to election law not being followed and caused harm and injury to voters with the illegal depositing of hundreds of thousands of illegal absentee ballots into the Zuckerberg drop boxes.
- Legislative Audit Bureau “Elections Administration” report from October of 2021, documenting countless election integrity issues that may have affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.
- Wisconsin Election Commission “Election Data Report”, February 2021, that is very unflattering and raises many questions involving absentee ballots, indefinitely confinement, Zuckerberg ballot drop boxes, ERIC, voter registration, illegal curing of absentee ballots missing statutory requirements, 4-year postcard mailings to non-voters, improper administration of long-term care facility voting and Zuckerberg funding and employee staffing for elections.
- True the Vote report on illegal absentee ballot trafficking mules in March of 2022 with a minimum of 137,551 illegal absentee ballots from absentee ballot trafficking mules in the 2020 Presidential election.
- Racine County Sheriff’s investigation into long-term facility voting abuses in October of 2021 with a nearly 100% voter turnout when the normal rate is 2-3% on a good day for long-term facilities.
- The Office of Special Counsel provides an excellent and well-documented report showing widespread election fraud on so many fronts for the administration of elections that clearly affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election.
- Wisconsin Election Commission “Security Report”, September 2019, disclosing election system cyber vulnerability efforts.
Maybe, just maybe, something will finally be done to address the rampant election fraud abuses from the 2020 Presidential election. The Wisconsin Senate Republicans unanimously supported taking a step in the right direction to address the appointment of a new administrator Wednesday night, even though the childish liberal Democrats walked out of the Senate Chambers when the vote was being taken.
Here is couple of takes from the liberal press and media regarding the passage of Senate Resolution 3 to legally and statutorily move the process of appointing a new Administrator forward:
