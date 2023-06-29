Election Integrity for Wisconsin: In a Stunning Move, Wisconsin Republicans Vote to Start the Removal Process of Administrator of Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

Less than 15 hours after Wisconsin Democrats openly defied state election law on the Wisconsin Election Commission to ignore state election law the Wisconsin Republican-controlled State Senate voted late Wednesday night, June 28th, to start the process of removing the Administrator of Elections Meagan Wolfe with a party line passage of Senate Resolution 3.

The approved resolution will now be sent to the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection for a hearing.

Once the committee hearing is complete, an Executive Session for the committee will be scheduled to vote. Then the bill will be sent to the Senate Floor for a full vote with the probability of an Extraordinary Session of the Senate being called that does not require the approval of the governor’s office.

The governor’s office cannot veto the action of the State Senate.

Hopefully, this process will be completed before the end of July.

The progressive liberal Democrats thought they had pulled a fast one on Wisconsin voters with their shameful behavior by abdicating their responsibility to make a recommendation on the Administrator position that has the current 4-year term expiring on July 1, 2023, by keeping the current administrator in place indefinitely by daring anyone to sue them.

The progressive liberal Democrats have already threatened to sue the Republican State Senate for simply following state election law.

Of course, Wisconsin taxpayers will have to cover the legal costs for the childish antics of the progressive liberal Democrats to use the courts to find ways to get around the law when they don’t get their way.

Apparently, Senate Republicans had finally had enough of being insulted by the state Democrats and exercised their legal, statutory and legislative authority to move the appointment of an Administrator for elections forward as prescribed in State Statute 15.61.

The failures of the administration of elections under the current leadership is well documented. Their actions may have affected the outcome of an election, supposedly decided by 20,682 votes in 2020, with a few of the following well-documented reports on election fraud and mismanagement of elections: