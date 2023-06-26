Election Integrity for Wisconsin SOS: Meeting to Appoint WEC Administrator – Tell Lawmakers to Block Meagan Wolfe’s Reappointment

Guest post by Jefferson Davis

Madison – Election Integrity “V-EI Day” for Wisconsin

Similar to V-E and V-J Day during WWII, the time has come to hopefully have a “Victory for Election Integrity” in Wisconsin. After nearly 3 years of so many people working tirelessly to expose election fraud that clearly affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, the time has come for election integrity supporters across Wisconsin to finally do something about one of the main components of transforming the administration of Wisconsin elections.

One of those main components is addressing the Administrator position for the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) per Wisconsin State Statute 15.61 (click here – Wisconsin Legislature: 15.61). The current 4-year term for the Administrator position expires this Friday, June 30th. The current Administrator position was created and filled by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Governor Walker 2015-16. Wisconsin is one of only 7 states that administer elections the way they do.

All of the other 43 states have an elected constitutional officer or a governor/legislative appointee to administer their elections. Speaker Vos (R-Rochester) WEC appointed Chairman Millis, recently promised that a Commission vote on the Administrator position would be forthcoming.

An emergency Zoom meeting agenda for Tuesday, June 27th, 3:30-5:30 P.M., was recently posted within the last 72 hours by WEC (click – Special Meeting 6/27/2023 | Wisconsin Elections Commission) that will address the Administrator and or Interim Administrator position. The agenda and meeting attendance availability are copied and pasted at the end of this story for anyone that wants to watch the meeting in real-time on June 27th. Guests are not allowed to speak and will not be recognized.

Action Plan for Election Integrity Supporters Regarding Administrator Appointment

All election integrity supporters are being asked to do the following to ask WEC not to reappoint the current Administrator of elections:

Leave a voicemail message (608-266-8005) at WEC today or tomorrow asking the Commission not to reappoint the current Administrator using the Reasons Not to Reappoint Current Administrator embedded in this story. FAX (608-267-0500) WEC today or tomorrow asking the Commission not to reappoint the current Administrator using the Reasons Not to Reappoint Current Administrator. Email ( [email protected] ) WEC tonight or tomorrow asking the Commission not to reappoint the current Administrator using the Reasons Not to Reappointed Administrator. The Commissioners are: Don Millis (Speaker Vos Appointee), Bob Spindell (Senate Majority Leader Appointee), Marge Bostelmann (Republican Party Clerk Appointee), Ann Jacobs (Senate Minority Leader Appointee), Mark Thomsen (Assembly Minority Leader Appointee) and Joe Czarnezki (Democrat Party Clerk Appointee). Contact your Assemblyman (click here – 2023 Wisconsin State Representatives), even though the Assembly doesn’t have a direct voice in the Administrator position, but your Assemblyman contacting their Senator asking them to not reappoint the current WEC Administrator can make a big difference. Contact your Senator to ask them to not reappoint the current WEC Administrator (click here – 2023 Wisconsin State Senators). At least 1 Senate democrat has announced publicly that she will not be voting for the current Administrator. No matter what the WEC Commission recommends, the Senate will have the final say in the matter. We need 17 senators to vote no on the current Administrator. Most Republicans have publicly stated they will be voting no.

Reasons Why Not to Reappoint Current WEC Administrator

As Harry Truman used to say, “The buck stops here!”

It’s time someone takes responsibility for the election administration mess that Wisconsin has experienced over the last 10-15 years.

The following election integrity legal, ethical, and administrative matters, that can clearly have an effect on elections, have occurred under the current Administrator’s watch since 2019:

Refusal to follow Wisconsin election law in 2019 to remove names from the Wis Vote database (ERIC) of those individuals that hadn’t voted in 4 years and may not have lived at the address of record. A lawsuit by democrats was successful to keep these names on the list and approximately 69,000 of them voted in 2020. Subsequently, in 2021, 205,000 names were removed. Nearly 2 million voters allegedly voted absentee in 2020 with a sparse rejection rate of .002% or 4,270 statewide due, in part, to Clerks curing absentee ballots that were missing statutory requirements. Nearly 1 million people woke up in Wisconsin one day before the 2020 election and registered to vote. Statistically impossible. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in July of 2022 that the 2020 elections were administered outside the law using Zuckerberg absentee ballot drop boxes making the results illegitimate. Hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots were deposited into these illegal absentee ballot drop boxes. Special Voting Deputy election law for long term care facilities was not followed in 2020 with guidance from the Administrator showing a registered voter turnout of 98% in some cases, when a 2-3% registered voter turnout is normal for long term care facilities. Voter registration for all 72 counties increased at almost the same exact rate in 2020. Possible coding of voter registration forms identifying party affiliation with a non-profit group(s) in 2020. Use of an illegal voter registration form that asks for gender, ethnicity and party affiliation. Over 17,000 absentee ballot requests from a voter that did not live at the mailing address. Non-existent military people’s voting data was created out of thin air and an absentee ballot was mailed to an address of a legislator. Reported a nearly 94% (3.3 million out of 3.6 million) registered voter turnout in 2020 for all 72 counties. Statistically impossible.

This list is a bare minimum. There are countless other examples that are just as egregious as these.

Please do everything you can to contact WEC, your Assemblyman and Senator today or tomorrow to ask them not to reappoint the current Administrator for WEC!

Thank you for your dedication and commitment to get it right in Wisconsin for election integrity.

Volunteers will be watching the WEC Zoom Meeting on Tuesday and will let everyone know if there is a recommendation by the Commission to the Senate on Tuesday.

WEC Agenda Tuesday, June 27th, 3:30 P.M.

