“Earpiece Audio Revealed!” – Trump Trolls Joe Biden Over Disastrous Performance at Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony (VIDEO)

President Trump trolled Joe Biden with a hilarious new video of Biden’s disastrous day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered the 2023 commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

Biden needed directions to find the stage.

Once he reached the stage Biden stopped to ask for more directions.

He’s completely shot.

The day went downhill fast.

Joe took a nasty spill after delivering his commencement speech.

80-year-old Joe Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.

Trump posted a video of Joe Biden participating in Thursday’s graduation ceremony with new ‘earpiece audio revealed.’

WATCH:

Additional video posted to Trump’s Truth Social: