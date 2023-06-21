Durham Says Comey, McCabe, Strzok and Others Would Not Agree to be Interviewed by Prosecutors (VIDEO)

Special Counsel John Durham on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into the origins of Spygate.

Last month John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

John Durham didn’t charge any of the FBI officials involved in the coup.

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was charged with a process crime (false statements) and given a slap on the wrist.

Durham never even issued Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Lisa Page and others a subpoena to compel testimony!

According to RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry, John Durham did not interview any FBI officials involved in targeting Trump.

Durham never subpoenaed them either!

John Durham, Paper Tiger…

STRZOK: No interview. No subpoena

McCABE: No interview. No subpoena

COMEY: No interview. No subpoena

PRIESTAP: No interview (Crossfire). No subpoena

SIMPSON: No interview. No subpoena

ELIAS: No interview. No subpoena

JOFFE: No interview. No subpoena — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 24, 2023

This is outrageous!

On Wednesday, Durham whined that McCabe, Strzok, Comey and others would not agree to be interviewed by his prosecutors.

“It is as disappointing, perhaps more disappointing to me and my colleagues, that they would not agree to be interviewed,” Durham said.

“Some of them had a lot to say publicly, but they refused to be interviewed,” he said.

WATCH: