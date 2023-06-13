Dubious Solar Project: Michigan Township to Launch Costly Floating Solar Farm

Plainfield Township, just north of Grand Rapids, is slated to become one of Michigan’s first municipalities to install a floating solar farm by 2024. A move that leaves many wondering if this approach is the right step forward.

White Pine Renewables, a San Francisco-based solar developer, is partnering with the township in this endeavor, proposing to set up solar panels on a small pond to power the local water treatment plant, The Detroit News reported.

This pond is situated on a decommissioned gravel pit adjacent to the plant, where the floating solar panels are expected to absorb sunlight and convert it into reusable power.

White Pine Renewables is no stranger to floating solar farms, with one in Healdsburg, California, and two more under development in Corcoran and Petaluma. In addition, the company has two ground-mounted solar projects in Adrian and the Village of Addison in Michigan, according to managing partner and co-founder, Evan Riley.

While the vision of harnessing the power of the sun on a floating platform may seem like an exciting novelty, it’s worth examining the financial implications of such a project. As Riley admits, the cost of electricity from ground-mounted solar projects is less than floating farms. Given this fact, many are left to wonder why Plainfield Township wasn’t evaluated for a more traditional and cost-effective installation.

“After going out and doing the site assessment with the city’s engineering team and the city’s utility team, we found that there just simply was not enough space by their water treatment facility to do a ground mounted project,” Riley said. “We evaluated a floating solar project and effectively found that the economics while difficult, still worked.”

Township manager Cameron Van Wyngarden explained the choice but failed to address the elephant in the room – cost.

“Solar produces a varying amount throughout the year and that actually works really well with a water plant because we produce a varying amount of water for our customers throughout the year that tends to correspond with the seasons similar to solar,” Van Wyngarden said.

More from The Detroit News: