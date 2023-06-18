GA SOS Raffensperger Challenges Trump to Debate on 2020 Election – Here are Six Reasons Why President Trump Should Take Him Up on the Offer

Dirtbag Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger foolishly recently challenged President Donald Trump to a debate on the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Here are a few items that Raffensperger hopes will not be mentioned in a debate with President Trump.

1.) According to Georgia activists, Fuchs, Raffensberger and the entire Secretary of State’s office were not helpful at all during investigations following the controversial 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

2.) Raffensperger famously lied to the liberal media about President Trump’s phone call with Georgia State officials in December 2020.

The second bogus Trump impeachment was partly based on a lie about President Trump’s phone call to a Georgia elections investigators in December 2020.

The Washington Post reported on a lengthy phone call Trump had with a chief investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office. The WaPo falsely claimed that President Trump called a chief investigator and asked the official to “find the fraud” and told the person they would be a “national hero” for it.

It was all a lie.

In early January 2021 crooked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with liberal host George Stephanopoulos and smeared Trump about his calls to elections officials.

WATCH:

On January 2, President Trump also phoned Raffensperger and asked him to ‘find’ votes. Trump was referring to the ‘missing’ military ballots in Georgia. The military votes in Georgia reportedly went nearly 100% to Joe Biden. Of course, this raised eyebrows but the national Republican Party has never followed up on this. The same results were also found in Michigan and Arizona.

But the Democrats twisted Trump’s words and used the fake news WaPo story to bolster their impeachment against Trump. Democrats accused Trump of trying to “overturn the Georgia presidential election results” over his phone call with the elections official in their articles of impeachment. The reports were inaccurate. Raffensperger ran with these obvious lies. His former campaign official Jordan Fuchs deleted the audio file but when it was recovered the audio confirmed Raffensperger and the mainstream media were lying about the call.

The Washington Post later quietly added a major correction to their fake news story smearing Trump with their “anonymous” sources.

WaPo admitted that the recording of Trump’s call with a chief elections investigator in Georgia exposed that the paper “misquoted Trump’s comments on the call based on information provided by a source.”

“Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be a “national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, GA, asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had the “most important job in the country right now.”” WaPo said in its massive correction.

This kind of mistake is beyond serious. There’s zero accountability in major corporate media anymore, yet they continually insist they’re the ones holding the line on the truth. And always remember what should scare you about the media is what *doesn’t get exposed.” pic.twitter.com/ceBaApCZQ8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2021

Raffensperger’s office made up the lie and then deleted the audio.

3.) Raffensperger’s office argued that repeatedly feeding the same stacks of ballots through voting machines in the dead of night in Atlanta after election observers were removed from the counting room is completely acceptable.

He called this a myth.

4.) Raffensperger refused to investigate the numerous instances of ballot harvesters illegally inserting ballots into the ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election.

5.) Raffensperger has done nothing to investigate the campaign finance mules donating millions to Democrat candidates in Georgia.

6.) Raffensperger refuses to update the Dominion Voting Machines in Georgia to install the security patches on the machines before the 2024 election.

These are just six points of fraud that Raffensperger cannot defend. Let’s hope President Trump takes him up on his offer!