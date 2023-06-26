“Did You Lie About Never Speaking to Hunter About His Business Deals?” – Reporter Stops Biden in His Tracks with Surprise Question on His Brewing Scandal (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday kicked off the next phase of the Regime’s ‘Investing in America’ tour in the East Room.

Biden slurred and mumbled through his remarks before shuffling away.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich confronted Joe Biden as he exited the East Room.

Biden stopped to chat with the Fox reporter.

“Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?” the Fox News reporter shouted at Biden.

“No!” Biden said before shuffling away.

WATCH:

REPORTER: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?" BIDEN: "No!" *walks away* pic.twitter.com/kzgINR7n1n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2023

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported that Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business partners 12 times.

An IRS whistleblower revealed an explosive WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent a Chinese business associate.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Pictures from the “Laptop From Hell” place Hunter at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware house on the same day he invoked his dad’s name to threaten a Chinese business associate.