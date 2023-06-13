DEVELOPING: Trump Not Expected to be Handcuffed, No Mugshot

President Trump will arrive to the Miami courthouse on Tuesday for his arraignment.

According to ABC News, Trump is not expected to be handcuffed and no mugshot will be taken.

ABC News reported:

As negotiations reach final stages, ABC News has learned from sources that former President Donald Trump is not expected to be handcuffed or be required to empty his pockets when he’s processed at the courthouse on Tuesday. Trump is also not expected to have a mugshot taken, according to sources. His hands are expected to be scanned electronically, sources added. Trump will be asked for his name and social security number when he’s processed, a law enforcement official told reporters. The booking process is not expected to take long, a law enforcement official said, adding that it’s “the same process that everyone goes through.”

President Trump last week was indicted on 37 counts in Jack Smith’s investigation into presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.

Goodman banned cameras inside the courtroom.

Supporters are outside of the federal courthouse in Miami awaiting Trump’s arrival: