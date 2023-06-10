DEVELOPING: Nine People Injured During Mass Shooting in San Francisco – Police Say It Was a “Targeted and Isolated” Attack (VIDEO)

In addition to dodging feces and needles in San Francisco’s streets, now residents have to worry about dodging bullets.

San Francisco police said nine people were injured Friday night after gunfire erupted in the Mission District area of the city.

The police claim that all of the victims are expected to survive and described the shooting as a “targeted and isolated” attack.

Independent journalist Matthew Keys said the incident the shooting occurred at 9:15 PM local time at 24th Street and Treat Avenue. This was right in front of clothing retailer Dying Breed, which was hosting its sixth anniversary party that night according to Keys.

Some would find this an interesting coincidence considering San Francisco is a dying breed of a city.

Keys posted a video from the scene of the shooting. Notice the mass of police cars.

UPDATE: Six people taken by ambulance after mass shooting in Mission District of San Francisco, source says. Video is from the scene of the shooting, filmed by an eyewitness. pic.twitter.com/99TOhP6UJN — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 10, 2023

ABC 7 News reported that the injured were transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

According to the station, one victim is in surgery while others are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested so far. The investigation remains ongoing.

Individuals with information regarding shooting have been asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.

Developing…