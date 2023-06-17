DEVELOPING: Bomb Squad and Law Enforcement Respond to Suspicious Package at LAX – Terminal 1 Evacuated (VIDEO)

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bomb Squad, are presently responding to an emergency situation at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The cause of the concern is a suspicious package that was discovered at the airport.

According to reports, around 9:30 p.m. PDT, the package was discovered before the official TSA security checkpoint in Terminal 1.

As a safety measure, parts of Terminal 1 have been evacuated while authorities are on-site investigating the package.

The area around the TSA checkpoint was cleared by airport police. Officers have blocked off the entrance road to the terminal. Due to the blockage, no one can get to their designated pickup locations, CBS News reported.

LAX airport issued a statement on its Twitter account regarding the situation, urging passengers and the general public to bear with the disruptions caused by this unexpected event.

“Due to police activity in Terminal 1 traffic in the terminal area is being diverted. Please check with your airline for the latest flight status information. Thank you for your patience,” the tweet read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.