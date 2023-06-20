Developing: 100 Envelopes with White Powder Sent to Kansas Republican Lawmakers, President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

On Friday night the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) reported that 30 Kansas legislators were sent envelopes containing white powder.

KBI agents working alongside the FBI, KDHE, OSFM, Kansas National Guard, KHP, and several local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and fire departments have responded after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder.

As of Sunday night approximately 100 envelopes with white powder were sent to Kansas legislators and public officials.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach also received a letter with the white powder.

The media ignored this story over the weekend.

President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas were also sent envelopes with white powder.

This did not make any headlines. Wonder why?

The AP reported: