Democrat and Ranking Member of the House Weaponization Subcommittee Slips Up, Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, “Trump Needs to Be ‘Shot’ …Stopped” (VIDEO)

Democrat and Ranking member of the House Weaponization Subcommittee says the quiet part out loud.

Democrat Delegate to the House of Representatives from the US Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett appeared to make a Freudian slip during her latest appearance on MSNBC.

During her latest appearance on The Sunday Show Plaskett stated, “Having Trump not only having the codes but now having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort with anyone and everything who comes through should be terrifying to all Americans.”

Plaskett then continued, “He needs to be (shot) — Stopped.”

The video was originally shared by RNC deputy director Jake Schneider but has since been picked up by several other accounts.

Plaskett previously served as the impeachment manager during Trump’s impeachment trial.

The delegate from the US Virgin Islands has made it loud and clear she has disdain towards Trump and MAGA Republicans.

Last month Plaskett claimed that “MAGA Republicans are a threat to the rule of law in America.”

