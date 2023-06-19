Liberal Donor to Lincoln Project and Democrat Campaigns Arrested for Starting Massive California Fire that Destroyed 100 Homes

by

71-year-old Edward Hackerman was arrested last week and accused of starting last year’s Oak Fire.

Hackerman was taken into custody last Friday for starting the fired that charred over 19,000 acres.

Hackerman is reportedly a retired firefighter with 12 years experience. The fire destroyed 127 homes and over 60 other buildings.

Edward Wackerman is a Democrat donor who gave money to The Lincoln Project and other leftist campaigns.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

What happened:  Authorities busted a Democratic donor for allegedly starting a “ginormous inferno” in Yosemite National Park. Democratic politicians had insisted climate change was to blame for the blaze, which destroyed more than 100 homes and injured several firefighters in July 2022.

• Edward Fredrick Wackerman (his actual name) of Mariposa, Calif., faces a number of charges including aggravated arson following his arrest on Friday.

By the numbers: The arson suspect has donated $1,775 to Democratic candidates and committees since 2020, government records show, including a $1,000 donation to Tim Ryan’s failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2022 and $400 to the Lincoln Project, a disgraced liberal super PAC.

• The so-called Oak Fire destroyed 127 homes and 66 outbuildings. Roughly 6,000 people were forced to evacuate as the inferno torched 30 square miles of land and smoke from the fire drifted more than 200 miles into parts of Nevada and the San Francisco Bay Area.

