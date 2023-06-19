Liberal Donor to Lincoln Project and Democrat Campaigns Arrested for Starting Massive California Fire that Destroyed 100 Homes

71-year-old Edward Hackerman was arrested last week and accused of starting last year’s Oak Fire.

Hackerman was taken into custody last Friday for starting the fired that charred over 19,000 acres.

Hackerman is reportedly a retired firefighter with 12 years experience. The fire destroyed 127 homes and over 60 other buildings.

Edward Wackerman is a Democrat donor who gave money to The Lincoln Project and other leftist campaigns.

The Washington Free Beacon reported: