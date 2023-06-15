Democrat DA in Westchester County, NY Drops Criminal Case Against Trump, No Charges Filed – TRUMP RESPONDS

President Trump on Thursday said the DA’s office in Westchester County, New York announced the criminal case against him had been dropped and no charges will be filed.

“AFTER GOING THROUGH A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOR TWO YEARS BY THE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK, IT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE CASE HAS BEEN DROPPED, AND NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED. THIS WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK? WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday afternoon.

In October 2021, the Trump Organization, which at the time was under indictment in Manhattan, was hit with a criminal investigation by a Trump-hating Democrat DA in Westchester County, New York.

Democrat District Attorney Mimi Rocah subpoenaed records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

Rocah, who has repeatedly attacked Trump publicly, was on a fishing expedition looking for a crime.

Mimi Rocah desperately wanted Trump to be convicted by the senate in the second garbage impeachment.

It’s increasingly clear that Trump refused to take steps that only he could take to stop the violence happening that day. That alone is unforgivable & worthy of conviction. — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) February 13, 2021

Shortly after the senate acquitted Trump (for the second time), Mimi Rocah got to work and opened a criminal investigation into the Trump Org so she could harass him and get her conviction.

The DA’s office probed to see if the Trump Organization misled the town of Ossining about the golf course’s property value to pay less taxes.

Mimi Roca said in a statement Thursday she dropped the case after the investigation was conducted “objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs.”