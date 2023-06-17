Democrat Brain Trust: John Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish at Philly Event – Then Joe Biden Gets Lost During Tour

by

The perfect Democrat duo: John Fetterman and Joe Biden

Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday to visit the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier, mush brain John Fetterman in shorts and a hoodie spoke gibberish introducing Biden to the Philly crowd. The man is incapable of caring for himself let alone serve the nation as a US Senator.

WOW! Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish as He Introduces Joe Biden in Philly (VIDEO)

Then Joe Biden later got lost during a tour with union workers who turned out for a rally with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden was told to look at the live-feed of the disaster zone. Biden turned to the wall and looked at a photo and said, “That’s pretty cool.”

This crooked man has no idea what he’s saying and no idea what he’s doing.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

