Democrat Brain Trust: John Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish at Philly Event – Then Joe Biden Gets Lost During Tour

The perfect Democrat duo: John Fetterman and Joe Biden

Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday to visit the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

As Cristina Laila reported earlier, mush brain John Fetterman in shorts and a hoodie spoke gibberish introducing Biden to the Philly crowd. The man is incapable of caring for himself let alone serve the nation as a US Senator.

Then Joe Biden later got lost during a tour with union workers who turned out for a rally with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden was told to look at the live-feed of the disaster zone. Biden turned to the wall and looked at a photo and said, “That’s pretty cool.”

This crooked man has no idea what he’s saying and no idea what he’s doing.