Criminal Charges Dropped Against Christian Man Arrested For Reciting Bible Verse at Pride Event in Pennsylvania

Criminal charges were dropped against the Christian man who was arrested last Saturday for reciting a Bible verse at a pride event in Reading, Pennsylvania.

As previously reported, Damon Atkins, a devout Christian, attended the pride event in Reading last week to share his beliefs and to express his interpretation of scripture.

Reading’s first-ever “Pride March and Rally,” supported by Mayor Eddie Moran, drew dozens of people outside the City Hall.

Atkins walked up to a public sidewalk just across the street from City Hall, holding a sign that said, “Jesus said go and sin no more.”

Police handcuffed Atkins and took him away.

Atkins was charged with “disorderly conduct.”

The District Attorney’s office dropped the charges this week.

The Lancaster Patriot reported: