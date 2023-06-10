Country Legend Garth Brooks Sparks Controversy by Defending Bud Light Service at His New Bar – Suggests Boycott Supporters are “A**holes”

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is standing firm on his decision to serve Bud Light in his new bar called ‘Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk’ set to open soon in Nashville’s famous South Broadway District despite the conservative boycott.

In a recent interview, Brooks made it clear that the woke beer brand will be served at his new bar. The multi-platinum artist fired back at individuals calling for a boycott of Bud Light, suggesting that they are “a**holes,” Post Millenial reported.

“I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks … I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer,” said Brooks with Billboard executive at Billboard Country Live this week.

“We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” he continued.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the latest numbers show Bud Light sales tumbled nearly 26% after partnering with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This marks the worst week Bud Light has ever had.

According to data provided to the New York Post Tuesday, sales for Bud Light are so catastrophic that they are on the verge of losing their status as the world’s number one beer brand to a Mexican competitor.

The greatest beneficiary of Bud Light’s misfortune has been Modelo Especial, a Mexican beer import. Its sales surged over 9% for the week ending May 20 according to Bump Williams Consulting and NielsonIQ data. Modelo Especial is now poised to supplant Bud Light as the world’s number one beer.

Yuengling can also be considered Trump friendly. Yuengling was boycotted by far-left LGBTQ groups in 2016 after its CEO endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump’s run for president.