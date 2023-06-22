Convalescing Pope Francis Slips Right Back Into Old Habits: Meets With Socialists, Climate Alarmists – Globalist Pontiff Pushing Document in Favor of LGBTQ+ Acceptance by the Church

After a prolonged stay in the hospital after abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring from previous surgeries, Pope Francis got right back into his groove.

His doctors insisted he cut back on activities, so the catholic leader cancelled his traditional Wednesday morning audience with pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square; because – of course – the globalist Pope has to save his strength for the powerful people of this globalist world.

Socialists and climate alarmists paraded with the recovering pontiff. He received Brazil’s president Lula, and – more controversially – Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

ABC News reported:

“The Holy See’s brief statement of the private meeting with President Miguel Diaz-Canel gave no details of what the pontiff and the Cuban leader discussed. But it mentioned ‘the importance of the diplomatic relations between the Holy See, evoking among other things the historic visit of St. John Paul II in 1998’, during a subsequent meeting with the Vatican’s secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The prelate and the Cuban leader also discussed Cuba’s ‘situation and the contribution that the Church offers, especially in the sphere of charity,’ the statement said.”

A lot of talk emerged about helping the Cuban regime involved in its never-ending economic crisis, but we don’t hear about any Island’s promises to allow unencumbered religious worship.

We also would not have heard a word about the Cuban regime’s brutal treatment of opposition and dissent, if it were not for a group protesting nearby.

“At the far end of a boulevard that leads to St. Peter’s Square, a handful of protesters demonstrated against the pope’s receiving the Cuban leader. They held asking for human rights to be respected in Cuba and the release of political prisoners there.”

To fully he is on the mend, and keep implementing his peculiar world view, Pope Francis received Biden’s envoy for climate alarmism, John Kerry.

Kerry praised Francis’ ‘remarkable leverage’ on climate change, saying he has been ‘an outspoken and engaged advocate on this issue’.

Breitbart reported:

“Pope Francis received John Kerry in private audience at the Vatican Monday, where the two discussed the importance of combating climate change for the good of the planet.

Kerry, in Rome as United States presidential envoy for climate, praised the pontiff for his leadership on the topic of climate change and suggested that fighting global warming is a key element of Christian morality.”

Kerry, who identifies as Catholic, went on to distort Christian orthodoxy for his lowly political purposes, suggesting that his alarmist climate views go ‘to the heart of morality, of individual responsibility for others and for mother earth’.

“It has a lot to do with the scriptures of one religion or another.” Yeah, whatever.

If Francis’ worldly endeavors are disturbing, in the organization of the Church itself, the expectations are also not very optimistic.

Francis has called a the Synod of Bishops, as an advisory body for the pope, a way in which the bishops render cooperative assistance to the pontiff exercising his office. However, in the globalist Pope’s world, nothing can be as it was.

Francis is letting lay people – and in particular women – have a vote, alongside the bishops. A document was drafted after consultations with this enlarged group of people, that highlights ‘key concerns’ to be addressed in the Synod.

As you would expect, the document closely reflects Francis’s globalist world view.

Associated Press reported:

“An unprecedented global canvassing of Catholics has called for the church to take concrete steps to promote women to decision-making roles, for a ‘radical inclusion’ of the LGBTQ+ community and for new accountability measures to check how bishops exercise authority.

The Vatican on Tuesday released the synthesis of a two-year consultation process, publishing a working document that will form the basis of discussion for a big meeting of bishops and laypeople in October. The synod, as it is known, is a key priority of Pope Francis, reflecting his vision of a church that is more about the faithful rank-and-file than its priests.”

The document dwells on the impact of the clerical sexual abuse crisis, calls for women to be ordained deacons in the church. But the most controversial part is the one dedicated to reorient the Church’s approach to homosexuality and transgenderism.

“The document also asked what concrete steps the church can take to better welcome LGBTQ+ people and others who have felt marginalized and unrecognized by the church so that they don’t feel judged: the poor, migrants, the elderly and disabled, as well as those who by tribal or caste feel excluded.”