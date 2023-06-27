Controversial Anthony Fauci to Join Georgetown University as Distinguished Professor

Just when you thought you could forget his name, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is making headlines again.

The maestro of medical misdirection is taking on a new role.

On Monday, Georgetown University announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to join the university’s faculty as a distinguished professor.

“After dedicating 54 years of his life to public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci has chosen Georgetown University to play a major role in the next phase of his career,” according to the news release.

Starting July 1, he will be strutting his stuff as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Georgetown University. Not content with just one title, he has also snagged an additional appointment in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

“I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci said.

“This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions.”

Fauci said it was “a no-brainer” for him to join the Georgetown University faculty because he married his wife, also a Georgetown alumna, in the university’s chapel.

“I ask myself, now at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?” he said. “And I think, sure, I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going. But given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students.”

Anthony Fauci, the bumbling captain of our ship during the COVID-19 crisis, renowned for his staggering consistency at being inconsistent.

At the helm of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, Fauci suddenly found himself as America’s face of the pandemic. His legacy, however, remains a contested topic, with accusations of inconsistency, alarmism, and questionable recommendations marring his reputation.

Fauci recommended nationwide shutdowns to halt the virus spread. The only thing it managed to stop was the beating heart of our economy.

Fauci’s shutdowns also impacted children at that time who were kept out of school and forced to work from home, and when they were let back into the schools, they were forced to wear masks.

Despite data suggesting children were virtually immune to the virus’s severe effects, Fauci’s “one size fits all” guidelines treated them as if they were high-risk adults.

Fauci then pushed the experimental vaccines. Many have argued that this action was destructive and the wrong thing to do and may have cost hundreds of thousands of lives.