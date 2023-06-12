Conservatives Call for Kellogg’s Boycott After Dylan Mulvaney Poses with Tony the Tiger at the Tony Awards (VIDEO)

by

Conservatives are now calling for a Kellogg’s boycott after transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney posed with Tony the Tiger at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Dylan Mulvaney may now take down Kellogg’s after destroying Bud Light.

Mulvaney attended the 76th Tony Awards in New York City where he posed on the pink carpet with Tony the Tiger.

Tony the Tiger ‘fangirled’ over Dylan Mulvaney and gave him a kiss while they posed for photographers.

WATCH:

It’s time for conservatives to give Kellogg’s the “Bud Light” treatment.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.