Conservatives Call for Kellogg’s Boycott After Dylan Mulvaney Poses with Tony the Tiger at the Tony Awards (VIDEO)

Conservatives are now calling for a Kellogg’s boycott after transgender pervert Dylan Mulvaney posed with Tony the Tiger at the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Dylan Mulvaney may now take down Kellogg’s after destroying Bud Light.

Mulvaney attended the 76th Tony Awards in New York City where he posed on the pink carpet with Tony the Tiger.

Tony the Tiger ‘fangirled’ over Dylan Mulvaney and gave him a kiss while they posed for photographers.

WATCH:

It’s time for conservatives to give Kellogg’s the “Bud Light” treatment.

Folks, we have a new boycott to add to the list and I’m truly sorry to say it because I love this brand. The Frosted Flakes mascot, Tony the Tiger, has just posed for a photo with Dylan Mulvaney and even acted like a fan. That’s always been my line. You associate with Dylan… pic.twitter.com/9Kgva8ll3r — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) June 12, 2023

No more Frosted Flakes for me https://t.co/aj1eF0VxMQ — The Bulldog (@ThePatrioticBu2) June 12, 2023

#boycottkellogs

Dylan Mulvaney Poses with Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger at Tony Awards https://t.co/JTotgU6TJL — Deploreable ULTRA MAGA, C'mon on Man! (@JFRconservative) June 12, 2023

Kellogg’s mascot Tony The Tiger poses with controversial trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. Kellogg’s also has a “Spirit Day” box dedicated to promoting the LGBT agenda to the 5-9 year old children eating Frosted Flakes. Yes, they’re coming for your kids. pic.twitter.com/onsDNuznbQ — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 12, 2023