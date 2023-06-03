Confirmed: Fusion GPS Withheld 1,500 Documents from Durham Investigation on the Origins of the Trump-Russia Hoax – And Durham Did Not Take Legal Action

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

The CI investigation was based on lies conjured up by Hillary Clinton and her paid-for fake Russia dossier.

According to John Durham’s report, Hillary Clinton’s plan to link Trump’s campaign to Russia was briefed by former CIA Director John Brennan to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in August 2016!

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

Hillary Clinton personally approved of the dissemination of the bogus Trump-Russia Alfa Bank accusations to the media – knowing it was all a lie.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2019 that it was a Hillary supporter working with Fusion GPS who created the fake Trump-Russian Alfa Bank accusations.

Despite their central position to the Trump-Russia hoax scandal launched by the Hillary Campaign, Fusion GPS refused to hand over 1,500 documents to the Durham Special Counsel investigation.

And Durham did not take legal action to obtain the documents.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry tweeted this out on Friday.

Via Trending Politics:

Fusion GPS, a contractor that worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, reportedly withheld over 1,500 documents from Special Counsel John Durham. These documents were sought during Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe. Fusion GPS cited attorney-client privilege in their refusal to hand over the documents, a claim that has been contested by many legal experts​.

According to the initial report, Durham did not take legal action to acquire the documents.

