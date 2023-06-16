CONCACAF Match Suspended After Mexico Fans Continuously Throw Anti-Gay Chant at US Goalkeeper Matt Turner

Mexico could be sanctioned after their fans chanted anti-gay slurs during Thursday’s Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League semi-final against the US.

The United States men’s national soccer team emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal.

Fans chanted “puto” as United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kicked the ball across the field.

The word “puto” means “male prostitute,” but in Mexican Spanish, it roughly translates as “faggot,” according to Yahoo Sports.

The misconduct escalated to the point where Barton handed out four red cards and dealt with debris thrown onto the field. To quote Cesar Hernandez from ESPN, the play was initially halted in the 89th minute to activate the anti-discrimination protocol.

An unambiguous warning was announced to the crowd, indicating the possibility of an early abandonment of the match should such behavior continue.

Despite the caution, chants were again directed at US goalkeeper Matt Turner during a goal kick, with only four minutes left of the 12-minute stoppage time.

Referee Ivan Barton stopped the game early in response to repeated anti-gay chants from the crowd.

The #USAvMEX match has been suspended as Mexico fans refused to stop chanting a gay slur. THANK YOU! Now ban Mexico from playing in the United States for the next 2 years.https://t.co/wtWKxvpRWO — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) June 16, 2023

Yahoo Sport reported: