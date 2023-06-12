Comer Says More FBI Documents Detailing Biden Bribery Scheme Exist (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer Sunday evening told Fox News host Trey Gowdy that other FBI documents detailing Biden’s bribery schemes exist.

Last week GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed some of the details from the FBI form 1023 related to Biden’s bribery scheme.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

According to MTG, the bribery allegations appear to involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

“He [Burisma owner] paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden and it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma,” MTG said.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

Chairman Comer said there are more FBI documents alleging Biden family bribery schemes.

“We had whistleblowers approach Senator Grassley about their concern that there was this form 1023 in existence and the FBI had never investigated it,” Comer said. “Senator Grassley and I got on the phone with Director Wray, and Senator Grassley told Director Wray that both Senator Grassley and myself had already read the form 1023 from a whistleblower, so we knew darn well it existed.”

Comer said he realized there were two footnotes in the 1023 form that referenced other 1023s.

“Once the FBI allowed me and Jamie Raskin, my counterpart on the House Oversight Committee, to go in and look at it, I read it again and then realized that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s,” he said.

“This is going to turn out, I think, a lot like the suspicious activity reports that the Treasury Cabinet had on the Bidens,” Comer said. “There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn’t the federal government done anything about it?”

There are at least 20 shell companies in Biden’s orbit that were laundering money from foreign nationals.

“Here’s what we know. There are 20 shell companies at least, and probably more, that were laundering money from foreign nationals, including Romania, and money was being sent less than two weeks after Joe Biden left there as vice president, delivering foreign aid and talking about foreign policy. This form 1023 alleges the exact same thing happened in Ukraine,” Comer said.

WATCH:

Video and partial transcript courtesy of Fox News