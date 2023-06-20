Comer Blasts FBI for Providing Two ‘Heavily Redacted’ Unclassified FD-1023 Forms Linked to Biden Ukraine Bribery Allegations

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) blasted the FBI on Tuesday for providing two “heavily redacted” unclassified FD-1023 forms for him to review that are connected to the Ukraine $10 million bribery allegation against Joe and Hunter Biden from when Joe was vice president. Comer demanded the FBI release unredacted versions of the reports as well as another FD-1023 the FBI did not provide.

Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) both reviewed the two forms, which had been mentioned in footnotes in a June 30, 2020 FD-1023 alleging a Biden bribery scheme involving the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, in a secure room at the Capitol even though the documents are unclassified. Raskin and Comer told different tales to reporters after viewing the FD-1023s.

Punchbowl News reporter Max Cohen reported on the initial reactions by Comer and Raskin:

“Raskin says the two FD-1023’s he viewed today didn’t contain any reference of corruption allegations. Raskin says there was only one mention of Hunter Biden in the documents, simply to note his role with Burisma…Comer says the two documents were “so heavily redacted I really have nothing to say.” Adds there was a reference to Hunter Biden, Burisma and some investigation. Comer also says there’s another FD-1023 from 2018 that wasn’t provided today”

Politico’s Jordain Carney reported Comer called the viewing a “complete waste of my time” because of the redactions and the failure to provide a third document, “Comer calls meeting a “complete waste of my time” because so much of it was redacted and did not bring a 2018 document Comer says was referenced in 2020 form.”

Comer later released a statement and tweet blasting the FBI, “Today the FBI brought two unclassified FD-1023 forms for my review. These records were heavily redacted. Americans have lost confidence in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially. The FBI must provide unredacted copies of these records.”

Comer’s statement:

Comer Slams FBI Heavily Redacting Unclassified Records Related to Biden Bribery Scheme WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after reviewing two unclassified, FBI-generated FD-1023 forms that are related to the June 30, 2020 FD-1023 form that memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden: “Today the FBI brought two unclassified FD-1023 forms that were heavily redacted to a secure facility to be reviewed. What is the FBI hiding from Congress? Americans have lost confidence in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and the FBI’s secrecy shows that they aren’t interested in regaining their trust. The FBI must provide unredacted copies of these records and provide answers about what investigative actions were taken to verify these serious bribery allegations against President Biden.”

