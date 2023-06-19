CNN Got NUKED by Twitter Fact-Check About a Divisive and Misleading Father’s Day Article on Paternal Involvement

Fake news CNN found itself again at the center of controversy after a divisive and misleading Father’s Day article.

The article “Black dads are more likely to play, dress and share a meal with their child, data shows” published on Father’s Day, drew attention to the active roles many Black fathers play in the lives of their children, countering stereotypical narratives that often paint Black fathers as less involved in their children’s lives.

From the article:

Seventy percent of Black fathers who live with their children were most likely to have bathed, dressed, changed or helped their child with the toilet every day, compared with their White (60%) or Hispanic (45%) counterparts, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2013 National Health Statistics Report. Those Black fathers were also most likely to have eaten a meal with their children, the data showed. If data shows that Black fathers are often involved in the daily care of their children, why is that story not being told? Given the history of racism in the United States, some Black fathers may face disproportionate incarceration rates or have difficulty in obtaining jobs to provide for their families, Noble added. But such hardships are only part of the story of Black fatherhood. For a narrative that better represents Black fathers, we need to emphasize who is telling the story, Givens said.

However, Twitter users and fact-checkers pointed out inconsistencies in the data and sources cited by the network.

Twitter users harshly criticize CNN, claiming that the fake news network had presented misleading or incomplete information. In some instances, users called out CNN for cherry-picking data and not providing a balanced view of the multifaceted issue of paternal involvement in various communities.

Using a fact-checking function called “Community Notes,” Twitter users pointed out statistics from the Data Center on the percentage of children living without their biological fathers which counter CNN’s narrative:

Black children: 64%

Hispanic children: 42%

White children: 24%

Asian children: 16%

As of now, CNN has not publicly responded to the criticism or the fact-check of their Father’s Day feature.

Writer for Post Millennial Savanah Hernandez commented, “Y’all really took Father’s Day and made it about race..”

Another user said, “Can y’all please just say Happy Father’s Day instead of pandering? Didn’t ask for or need your validation, CNN.”

“Instead of trying so desperately to write an article centered around race, how about just a positive article on dads?” another user commented.