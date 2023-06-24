Clinton-Appointed Judge Temporarily Blocks DeSantis Drag Show Law

A Clinton-appointed federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ drag show law aimed at protecting children.

“The state claims that this statute seeks to protect children generally from obscene live performances. Rather, this statute is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers,” US District Judge Gregory Presnell wrote.

“Existing obscenity laws provide Defendant with the necessary authority to protect children from any constitutionally unprotected obscene exhibitions or shows.” the judge wrote in response to a request from a lawsuit by the restaurant chain Hamburger Mary’s.

Florida’s Republican majority legislature recently passed a measure banning minors from attending drag shows.

The measure was in response to reports that children attended lewd drag performances in Orlando and Miami.

Governor DeSantis signed the measure into law in May.

