Climate Change Cult Protests at Oil Fountain Inside Bristol Cathedral in England (VIDEO)

On Thursday, climate change cult protested around Luke Jerram’s sculpture which flows with oil instead of water, at Bristol Cathedral, England.

The protest was organized by Bristol Climate Choir and Red Rebels Extinction Rebellion.

Bristol Climate Choir is a community choir that disrupts events to raise “awareness about climate change through music.”

The Red Rebels is affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, a group of climate change activists known for their crazy stunt to glue themselves together and block traffic in both directions to demand that fossil fuel should be stopped.

“15 June 2023: sombre and sonorous singing in Bristol Cathedral to signify the need to break away from dependence on oil. The choir processed around Luke Jerram’s sculpture which flows with oil instead of water, accompanied by the Red Rebels,” a statement at Bristol Climate Choir’s website read.

WATCH:

The cult sang a rendition of Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up” outside the Cathedral as well.

More photos from the event: