Citizen Journalist Confronts Peter Hotez at His Home to Debate RFK Jr. – “Settle the Science Now!” (VIDEO)

Renowned podcast host Joe Rogan, known for his candid discussions on a wide range of topics, including vaccines, recently pledged to donate $100,000 to the charity of vaccine expert Peter Hotez’s choice. The condition? Hotez would need to engage in a discussion with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding vaccine-related matters on Rogan’s show.

Rogan proposed an open-ended, no-time-limit debate on his show, aiming to provide an opportunity for an informed and respectful discussion on the topic at hand.

“Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit,” Rogan wrote.

In another tweet, Rogan said, “This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had. If you think someone else is better qualified, suggest that person.”

The news of the debate offer caught the attention of various individuals and organizations, resulting in a significant increase in the debate pot for Hotez’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The pot now exceeds $1.5 million, consisting of pledges from multiple sources.

Hotez slammed Rogan on Twitter following the challenge:

Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you. Joe if you are serious about addressing vaccines + the fact that 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during our awful delta/BA.1 Covid waves (including 40,000 in our state of Texas) because they fell victims to vaccine disinformation: I want to have that discussion And I’m open to a number of different options, but to be pressured to give you an answer on Twitter, now, with a “take it or leave it” demand that’s not how I work. Honestly, I don’t even think that would be in your best interests. I’m happy to come on and have a meaningful discussion. I respect you and your show and I don’t want an adversarial relationship. I think we can make some progress.

On Sunday, Twitter user Alex Rosen of Predator Poachers, who investigate and expose internet child predators, confronted Hotez and asked him about vaccine-injured people.

Hotez immediately informed his followers on Twitter about the indicent:

“Ugh I just was stalked in front of my home by a couple of antivaxers taunting me to debate RFKJr. Of course I was looking my Sunday best in our brutal heat wave. What is it with people? Well at least Houstonian’s now know I support the team…#GoTexans,” he wrote.