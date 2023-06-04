Chuck Todd Out at ‘Meet the Press’

On Sunday, leftist propagandist Chuck Todd told viewers he will be leaving “Meet the Press” after almost a decade.

Todd said, “I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

Todd will be replaced by Kristen Welker.

AP reports:

Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump, during a polarized time, and there were rumors that his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer, but NBC gave no indication this was anything other than Todd’s decision. It’s unclear when Todd’s last show will be, but he told viewers that this would be his final summer.

Hilariously, Todd shared, “I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards we’ve set here. We didn’t tolerate propagandists, and this network and program never will.”