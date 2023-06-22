Chief ‘Diversity Officer’ Latondra Newton Is Exiting Crumbling Disney

Disney’s chief racial bean counter Latondra Newton is leaving the company, according to recent reports.

Over the last few years, Disney’s brand has absolutely imploded as they have gone woke and produced one bomb of a movie after another.

Newton was part of the problem, and she was not shy about her intentions.

Variety reports:

Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton Exits (EXCLUSIVE) Disney’s chief diversity officer and senior vice president Latondra Newton is exiting her role after more than six years, according to an internal memo obtained by Variety. An individual with knowledge of the situation says that Newton will be joining the corporate board of another company soon, and plans to devote more time to her self-owned creative company. In her role as head of DEI operations at Disney, Newton was charged with overseeing the company’s “commitment to produce entertainment that reflects a global audience and sustains a welcoming and inclusive workplace for everyone.” Upon her departure, Newton’s direct reports will report to Julie Merges on an interim basis until a new chief diversity officer is named. Shelby Curry and the DEI internal communications team will continue to report to internal communications and engagement exec Carrie Brown.

You may remember this viral clip of a Disney producer talking about the ‘not secret’ gay agenda. This is what was happening on Newton’s watch:

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Diversity policies are wrecking major American companies and instead of rejecting it, many of them are doubling down, despite objections and boycotts from consumers.

How much worse will things have to get for companies like Disney before they see what these policies are doing to their bottom line?