Business Expense: Hunter Biden Deducted Payments to High-End Prostitutes and Sex Clubs from His Taxes

A recently released report by the House Ways and Means Committee details how Hunter Biden illegally deducted payments to prostitutes and sex clubs from his annual taxes.

Hunter allegedly underreported his taxes by $500,000 or half a million dollars.

On page 103 of the report Hunter was deducting his payments to a high-end prostitute from his 2018 taxes.

He called the prostitute his “West Coast assistant.”

The New York Post reported: